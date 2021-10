Malaysia will allocate 8.2 billion ringgit (US$1.98 billion) for cash aid as part of its 2022 budget to be distributed to 9.6 million recipients, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.

Malaysia announced an expanded budget of 332.1 billion ringgit - its highest ever - for next year, aimed at jump-starting its pandemic-battered economy.

(US$1 = 4.1400 ringgit)

