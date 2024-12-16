Malaysia's Proton launches its first electric vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian auto firm Proton launched its first electric vehicle on Monday (Dec 16), the latest entry into the local market as the country seeks to boost EV and hybrid EV use and gain a foothold in the global supply chain.

Proton is majority owned by Malaysian conglomerate DRB HICOM, with the remaining 49.9 per cent stake held by Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The Proton e.MAS 7's introduction in Malaysia follows that of BYD, Tesla and Stellantis in partnership with Leapmotor.

The e.MAS 7 basic and premium models will be priced at RM109,800 (US$24,674) and RM123,800, respectively.

Malaysia wants EVs and hybrids to account for a fifth of new car sales by 2030. It reported a 112 per cent rise in the sale of battery EVs in the first half of the year.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the launch said he hoped in future the e.MAS 7 could be manufactured in Malaysia and more local firms could be involved in the production of EVs.