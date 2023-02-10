Logo
Malaysia Q4 GDP up 7% on year earlier, above forecast
Malaysia Q4 GDP up 7% on year earlier, above forecast

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's flag is seen at the landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Beawiharta

10 Feb 2023 12:02PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 12:02PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's economy in the fourth quarter grew 7 per cent from a year earlier on continued expansion in domestic demand and resilient demand for electrical and electronics goods, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for all of 2022 had been 8.7 per cent higher than in 2021, she said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to report October-December GDP 6.6 per cent higher than in the same period of 2021, slowing from the 14.2 per cent annual growth seen in the third quarter.

Source: Reuters

