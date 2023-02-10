Malaysia Q4 GDP up 7% on year earlier, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's economy in the fourth quarter grew 7 per cent from a year earlier on continued expansion in domestic demand and resilient demand for electrical and electronics goods, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for all of 2022 had been 8.7 per cent higher than in 2021, she said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to report October-December GDP 6.6 per cent higher than in the same period of 2021, slowing from the 14.2 per cent annual growth seen in the third quarter.