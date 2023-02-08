Malaysia Q4 GDP growth expected to have slowed to 6.6% - Reuters poll

BENGALURU : Malaysia's economic growth likely slowed by more than half to 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to tepid consumption and softer global demand, a Reuters poll found.

Last month, Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75 per cent, signaling worries about economic growth, after four consecutive rate hikes last year.

The Feb. 2-7 poll of 21 economists predicted southeast Asia's third-largest economy to have expanded 6.6 per cent in the October-December quarter, down from the third quarter's double-digit growth of 14.2 per cent.

Forecasts for annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth, due to be released on Feb. 10, ranged from 5.2 per cent to 10.5 per cent.

Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays, whose Q4 forecast was for 8 per cent growth, said the slowdown was likely due to an "unfavourable base effect and dissipating pent-up demand". However, he said the figures were "still solid."

Trade and economic activity in Q4 were also probably affected by China's strict COVID-19 containment measures and a slowdown in global growth.

In December, China abandoned its three-year zero-COVID policy, which is likely to provide a significant boost to the Malaysian economy which is beginning to show signs of a slow down.

China is Malaysia's biggest trading and investment partner.

"Exports to China have been weak in Q4, which has dragged down overall growth. Although China's recent easing of its zero-COVID policy is a bright spot, the initial transition period will be bumpy," wrote Denise Cheok, economist at Moody's Analytics.

Some economists said the return of China's tourists to Malaysia would have a positive impact on economic growth this year and next.

In 2019, tourism made up nearly 16 per cent of the country's GDP and accounted for around 25 per cent of total employment.

A separate Reuters poll showed Malaysia's growth to average 4.0 per cent this year and then rise to 4.5 per cent in 2024.