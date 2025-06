KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia recorded approved investments of 89.8 billion ringgit ($21.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase from a year earlier, the investment development authority said on Wednesday.

Of the total, foreign investments were 60.4 billion ringgit and domestic investments accounted for 29.4 billion ringgit, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority said in a statement.

($1 = 4.2370 ringgit)