Malaysian ringgit slips to a new 24-year low vs US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit slipped further to a fresh 24-year low against the United States dollar at the opening on Wednesday (Sep 14), in line with lower oil prices as more investors shifted towards safe-haven assets.

At 9.05am, the local currency slid to 4.5200/5220 against the greenback from 4.5070/5085 at yesterday’s close.

ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed higher-than-expected inflation at 8.3 per cent, versus the forecast of 8.1 per cent.

“This higher reading left investors wondering about how big an interest rate hike we could see at the next Federal Reserve meeting on Sep 21.

“Prior to the release of the CPI data, the market was predicting a 0.50 to 0.75 increase, but now many have raised their forecast to a 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent hike,” he told Bernama.