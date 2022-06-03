Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia says higher revenue collection not enough to offset subsidy spike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia says higher revenue collection not enough to offset subsidy spike

Malaysia says higher revenue collection not enough to offset subsidy spike

FILE PHOTO: A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

03 Jun 2022 06:57PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 07:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia said on Friday an increase in government revenue from rising commodity prices was insufficient to offset an expected spike in subsidy spending this year.

Current geopolitical tensions had elevated fiscal risks, particularly from rising commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions and tightening monetary policy, the Finance Ministry said, as the country looks to prepare its 2023 budget.

The government expects subsidies on goods, particularly petroleum and cooking oil, to increase to 30 billion ringgit ($6.84 billion), compared to 4 billion ringgit estimated in this year's budget.

Going forward, the shortfall is expected to be cushioned by additional tax measures, as well as a more targeted approach to minimise leakages and ensure subsidies reach vulnerable groups, the ministry said.

The government will continue to intervene where necessary to mitigate sharp rises in the price of essential goods, and ensure food prices remain reasonable, it added.

Malaysia's central bank expects headline inflation to average between 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent this year, with food costs up 4.1 per cent in April. Last month, the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate to cool inflationary pressures.

($1 = 4.3870 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us