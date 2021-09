KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is targeting a reduction in its fiscal deficit to 3.5per cent by 2025, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The government remains committed to fiscal consolidation in the medium term, and it has to be more robust than previously planned, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia had earlier forecast a deficit of 6.5per cent-7per cent for this year.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)