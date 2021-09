KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is targeting economic growth of 4.5per cent to 5.5per cent per annum between 2021 and 2025, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday.

The government expects the Southeast Asian nation's financial position to improve in 2023 when the economy strengthens, the premier said while launching Malaysia's five-year economic plan until 2025.

