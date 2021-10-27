Malaysia targets renewable energy at 40% of total capacity by 2035

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's renewable energy installed capacity is targeted to reach 40 per cent, or 18,000 megawatts, by 2035, Energy Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Wednesday (Oct 27), as the Southeast Asian nation charts a lower-carbon pathway for its power sector.

Current installed capacity for renewable energy in Malaysia is 8,520 megawatts, or 23 per cent of the energy mix, he said in a speech at the Singapore International Energy Week event.

The nation aims to raise its renewable energy capacity to 31 per cent of total capacity by 2025, he added.