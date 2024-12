Bursa Malaysia, the operator of the country's bourse, said on Monday that it was in the process of selecting a new CEO.

Local media reported on Saturday that senior RHB Bank executive Fad’l Mohamed is expected to replace Muhamad Umar Swift, who has been the CEO of Bursa Malaysia since 2019 and is considering leaving the company.

"An announcement will be made by the company when the matter is finalized," Bursa Malaysia said in a statement.