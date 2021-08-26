Malaysian chip makers still struggling to meet demand, association says

KUALA LUMPUR: Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment are ramping up their output, an industry executive said.

Still, the semiconductor shortage could start to ease by the end of the year as more workers in Malaysia return to factories once they have been vaccinated and the government eases restrictions on critical sectors, Wong Siew Hai, president of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association told Reuters.

"Predicting based on data I'm seeing, the situation should improve, but we still cannot fulfil the demand," said Wong, adding that demand had not shown signs of slowing and orders had been piling up since the end of last year.

Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor and Ford Motor.

The country accounts for 13 per cent of global chip assembly testing and packaging, and 7 per cent of the world's semiconductor trade passes through Malaysia, undergoing some added value at local factories or getting combined with other parts before being shipped.

Several automakers and semiconductor companies have said this month that pandemic-related disruptions in the Southeast Asian nation were hitting their supply chains.