HONG KONG, Nov 26 : Malaysian convenience retailer KK Mart Retail launched an initial public offering on Thursday worth up to 462 million ringgit ($112.3 million), according to its IPO prospectus.

• It expects to raise 115.5 million ringgit from the sale of 210 million new shares. It will use the money for store expansion, distribution centres and technology upgrades

• Selling shareholders K8 Resources and Arus Sejahtera are offering up to 630 million existing shares, which could fetch 346.5 million ringgit at the retail price of 55 sen per share

• KK Mart, which operates 1,106 stores nationwide, plans to list on the domestic bourse on December 15

• It plans to exceed 1,500 stores by June 2028 and build new distribution centres in Johor, Penang and the Klang Valley

• KK Mart's net profit increased 5.7 per cent to 102.5 million ringgit in the year ended June 2026, while revenue rose 13.2 per cent to 1.77 billion ringgit

($1 = 4.1150 ringgit)