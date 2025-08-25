Logo
Malaysian court allows adjournment in Petronas, Petros case to continue talks
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

25 Aug 2025 12:42PM
KUALA LUMPUR :A Malaysian court has allowed a request by Malaysia's national energy firm Petronas and the Sarawak state-run company Petros for an adjournment in a case involving a dispute over gas processing and distribution rights in the state, Petronas said on Monday.

The case has been adjourned for one month to allow ongoing negotiations between the parties to continue, Petronas said in a statement.

"The parties are still involved in discussions with an aim of bringing matters to resolution," Petronas said.

Source: Reuters
