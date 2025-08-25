Malaysian court allows adjournment in Petronas, Petros case to continue talks

KUALA LUMPUR :A Malaysian court has allowed a request by Malaysia's national energy firm Petronas and the Sarawak state-run company Petros for an adjournment in a case involving a dispute over gas processing and distribution rights in the state, Petronas said on Monday.

The case has been adjourned for one month to allow ongoing negotiations between the parties to continue, Petronas said in a statement.

"The parties are still involved in discussions with an aim of bringing matters to resolution," Petronas said.