Malaysian markets slip on election stalemate and Islamic party's gains

Malaysia's share market and ringgit currency weakened on Monday (Nov 21), after a national election over the weekend resulted in the country's first hung parliament, with investors nervous about the prospect of more instability and uncertainty over policies.

The ringgit was heading for its worst day in about six weeks, dropping 0.4 per cent to 4.5610 per dollar.

Kuala Lumpur's main stocks index fell 0.5 per cent with casino operator Genting Malaysia leading losses on worry that the strong performance from the Islamic party PAS could lead to a crackdown on gambling.

The ruling Barisan Nasional, led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), came a distant third in the election, behind opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's multi-ethnic bloc and another bloc led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, but dominated by PAS.

Neither opposition group won enough seats to govern alone. And while they competed to form alliances that could deliver the necessary majority, the royal palace extended a deadline for parties to submit the name of a lawmaker that they think has majority to 2pm local time on Tuesday.

"This is not ideal for Malaysia, which has been dealing with political challenges for some time now," said Trinh Nguyen, emerging Asia economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

"The results confirm the concern that even if a coalition is formed, no ruling party means it is very hard to move forward decisively, as politics is now taking precedent over economics."

Anwar's multi-ethnic coalition won the most number of seats in Saturday's election with 82.

Muhyiddin's conservative Malay Muslim alliance took 73 seats, but then secured support from two smaller blocs, giving it control of 101 - still short of the 112 needed for a majority.

Leaders of the vanquished Barisan Nasional were engaged in talks with various suitors before deciding where to pledge their support, Anwar said after meeting BN leaders.