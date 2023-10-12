Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TikTok fails to fully comply with local laws: Malaysia minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TikTok fails to fully comply with local laws: Malaysia minister

TikTok fails to fully comply with local laws: Malaysia minister

Printed TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken on Feb 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

12 Oct 2023 12:29PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: TikTok has not done enough to curb defamatory or misleading content in Malaysia, the communications minister said on Thursday (Oct 12), adding that the short video application had also failed to comply with several, unspecified local laws.

In a social media message posted after meeting TikTok representatives, Minister Fahmi Fadzil said TikTok also had to address issues related to content distribution and advertising purchases following complaints.

He said TikTok had assured him it would cooperate with the government and that its shortcomings were due to not having a representative in Malaysia at present.

Fahmi did not give any further details in the post.

A spokesperson for TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the meeting or the minister's remarks.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has recently come under scrutiny in Southeast Asia, where Indonesia's government last week halted transactions on its platform following a ban on e-commerce trade on social media and as Vietnam probes the app for "toxic" content.

Malaysia has increased scrutiny of online content in recent months as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration vowed to curb what it deems provocative posts that touch on race, religion and royalty.

Earlier this year, the Malaysian government said it would take legal action against Facebook's parent company Meta for violating the Communications and Multimedia Act, but dropped the plan after meetings with the company.

Related:

Source: Reuters/wk

Related Topics

Malaysia TikTok social media

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.