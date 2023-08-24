Logo
Malaysian palm firm KLK to buy stake in peer Boustead Plantations for $248 million
24 Aug 2023 10:42AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 01:29PM)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian palm oil firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad said on Thursday it plans to buy a 33 per cent stake in smaller rival Boustead Plantations for 1.15 billion ringgit ($247.84 million), and eventually make a takeover offer along with other top shareholders.

The stake purchase and the takeover proposal represent an offer price of 1.55 ringgit per share, a 13 per cent premium to Boustead Plantations' closing price on Wednesday.

KLK, as the company is known, will buy the 33 per cent stake from conglomerate Boustead Holdings, it said in a statement.

Upon completion of the purchase, KLK, Boustead Holdings and Malaysia's military pension fund Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera - the top three shareholders of Boustead Plantations - will make a takeover offer for Boustead Plantations.

Shares of Boustead Plantations, which has a market capitalisation of 3 billion ringgit ($646.27 million), were suspended from trading on Thursday pending an announcement.

($1 = 4.6400 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

