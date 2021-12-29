Malaysian securities regulator charges Serba Dinamik, seeks arrest of CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's securities regulator said it is seeking the arrest of oil and gas services firm Serba Dinamik Holdings' chief executive and has charged company officers with submitting a false statement to the country's stock exchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (Dec 28), Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) also said it had secured a warrant seeking a police arrest of Serba chief executive officer and group managing director Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah. The regulator said the CEO is "currently at large".

Serba declined to comment while the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters wasn't able to contact Abdul Karim for comment, nor establish his location.

The regulator said the false statement was in relation to a RM6.014 billion (US$1.44 billion) revenue figure published by Serba in its quarterly report for the period ended Dec 31, 2020.