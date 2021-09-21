Malaysian securities regulator reviews SPAC framework, citing demand

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's Securities Commission will review its framework for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) amid growing demand for the vehicles as a cheaper and faster route to the market compared to initial public offerings, it said on Tuesday.

"Against growing demand for such vehicles for high-growth companies, the current SPAC framework is being reviewed for greater efficiency," it said at the launch of its five-year capital market masterplan.

