Business

Malaysia's 1MDB files legal claim against Amicorp Group alleging over $7 billion in fraud
Malaysia's 1MDB files legal claim against Amicorp Group alleging over $7 billion in fraud

Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

23 Dec 2024 11:50AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 12:11PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad has filed a legal claim against corporate services provider Amicorp Group and its CEO alleging it facilitated over US$7 billion in fraudulent transactions, 1MDB said on Monday. 

The claim was filed in the British Virgin Islands against eight Amicorp entities and its Chief Executive Officer Toine Knipping, alleging that they played a vital role in enabling the sovereign wealth fund to be defrauded between 2009 and 2014, 1MDB said in a statement. It estimates the value of the claim at over US$1 billion.     

Amicorp Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Source: Reuters

