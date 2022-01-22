Malaysia's AirAsia eyes air cargo carrier: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia Group is in early acquisition discussions for air cargo carrier Raya Airways to beef up its logistics business, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday (Jan 22) citing sources.

The business weekly said the airline has approached businessman Ishak Ismail whose family owns Raya Airways, to acquire the carrier, and are in early conversations, according to people familiar with the matter.

AirAsia and Raya Airways did not immediately respond to requests for comment.