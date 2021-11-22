Logo
Malaysia's AirAsia Group reports deeper loss in Q3 on lower revenue, forex moves
Business

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang, Malaysia April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

22 Nov 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 06:35PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia Group Bhd reported a wider quarterly net loss on Monday (Nov 22), as a lockdown and pandemic restrictions on domestic travel weighed on revenue, while it logged a foreign exchange loss.

The group said it recorded a net loss of 887 million ringgit (US$212 million) for the July-September quarter, 4.1 per cent more compared with a loss of 851.8 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue for the period dropped 37 per cent to 295.9 million ringgit.

Its income statement filed to the stock exchange filing showed that a foreign exchange loss of 216.9 million ringgit further dragged its financial performance during the period.

The airline carried 351,971 passengers in the third quarter, 82 per cent less than 1.9 million a year ago, while the load factor - which measures how full planes are - was little changed at 67 per cent.

Source: Reuters

