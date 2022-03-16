Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's AirAsia X completes debt restructure, to write back nearly $8 billion to profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's AirAsia X completes debt restructure, to write back nearly $8 billion to profit

Malaysia's AirAsia X completes debt restructure, to write back nearly $8 billion to profit

FILE PHOTO: Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

16 Mar 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Malaysia's Airasia X (AAX) said on Wednesday it had completed its debt restructuring, and will write 33 billion ringgit ($7.86 billion) back to profits in the next quarter.

Under the airline's restructuring proposal, it would pay just 0.5per cent of debt owed and end its existing contracts. It was approved by its creditors and the High Court of Malaya last year.

The restructuring was proposed to avoid liquidation after the long-haul low-cost airline posted a record quarterly loss last September. It is one of many carriers in the Asia-Pacific region to have entered a court-overseen debt restructuring process to survive the pandemic.

"Cargo has been a strong lifeline for AAX and our recovery is already underway as a combination carrier with equal emphasis on cargo and passenger revenues, " CEO Benyamin Ismail said.

"In the next two months we will recommence passenger services to several more international destinations in line with borders reopening."

The completion of the debt restructuring will now pave the way for the proposed 500 million ringgit fund raising, the company said.

($1 = 4.1960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us