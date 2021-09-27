Malaysia's AirAsia X reports record quarterly loss of US$5.9 billion

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd on Monday posted a record quarterly loss of US$5.9 billion, eight times more than a year ago, as a multi-billion-dollar provision to cover debts drove operating costs higher.

It was the ninth loss in succession for the airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd.

The net loss for the April-June period widened to 24.6 billion ringgit (US$5.88 billion), from a 305.2 million ringgit loss a year ago.

The airline said it made an accounting provision of 23.8 billion ringgit to its creditors during the quarter as it is in default under the contract terms.

Revenue dropped 20.9per cent to 72.3 million ringgit, versus 91.4 million ringgit.

In a stock exchange filing, it said the impact of the provision should be temporary.

"The contractual liabilities for which the provision is made will be waived upon a successful completion of the proposed debt restructuring exercise," it said.

To reduce costs, the airline group plans to operate a reduced fleet and return excess aircraft to the lessors. It said it has returned one aircraft and is in discussions with other aircraft lessors "to achieve the optimal fleet size".

Discussions to reduce future lease rental rates are ongoing, as are talks with other service providers to reduce maintenance costs.

The airline, which is looking to convene meetings with creditors to propose a restructuring scheme by the end of October https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/with-progress-creditor-talks-malaysias-airasia-x-targets-end-oct-meetings-2021-09-17, proposed last October to restructure its 64.15 billion ringgit debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit.

It said it is making good progress in negotiations.

The implementation of a fund-raising exercise involving a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit, will start provided the upcoming creditors' meeting approves it, it said.

AirAsia X also plans to apply for a government guaranteed loan of up to 500 million ringgit, it said.

The group at the end of last year changed its financial year end from Dec. 31 last year to June 30 this year.

(US$1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Barbara Lewis)