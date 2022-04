Malaysia's Apr 1-25 palm oil exports fell 12.9 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Apr 26 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Apr. 1-25 fell 12.9 per cent to 897,683 tonnes

from 1,030,943 tonnes shipped during Mar. 1-25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Apr. 1-25 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Apr 1-25 Mar 1-25

Crude palm oil 216,245 184,653

RBD palm oil 68,300 64,200

RBD palm olein 231,541 429,729

RBD palm stearin 79,729 98,136

Crude palm kernel oil 17,575 7,600

Processed palm kernel oil 23,335 16,658

Oleochemicals 54,038 24,201

TOP PALM MARKETS

Apr 1-25 Mar 1-25

European Union 205,238 235,330

China 74,157 138,550

Pakistan 12,500 47,440

United States 16,695 17,100

India 171,395 151,697

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m per cent

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1

December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9

November 1,681,059 +204,414 +13.8

October 1,476,645 -229,068 -13.4

September 1,705,713 +514,660 +43.2

August 1,191,053 -257,430 -17.8

July 1,448,483 -97,531 -6.3

June 1,546,014 +150,223 +10.8

May 1,395,791 -17,303 -1.2

April 1,413,094 +167,527 +13.4

March 1,245,567 +192,788 +18.3

