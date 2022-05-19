Logo
Malaysia's April  exports rise 20.7%, above forecast
FILE PHOTO: A container is seen near Northport in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

19 May 2022 12:19PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 12:19PM)
May 19 : Malaysia's exports in April rose 20.7 per cent from a year earlier, above forecast,  government data showed on Thursday.​

April's exports were expected to rise 19.7 per cent, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in April  grew 22 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 22 per cent rise, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus  in April  was 23.5 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.7 billion ringgit.

Source: Reuters

