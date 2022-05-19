Malaysia's April  exports rise 20.7%, above forecast

May 19 : Malaysia's exports in April rose 20.7 per cent from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Thursday.​

April's exports were expected to rise 19.7 per cent, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in April grew 22 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 22 per cent rise, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in April was 23.5 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.7 billion ringgit.