Malaysia's April palm oil exports fell 17.1 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, May 9 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April fell 17.1 per cent to 1,103,093 tonnes

from 1,331,400 tonnes shipped during March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for April compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

April March

Crude palm oil 279,271 287,799

RBD palm oil 71,370 84,520

RBD palm olein 290,271 499,929

RBD palm stearin 97,979 125,386

Crude palm kernel oil 17,575 9,600

Processed palm kernel oil 29,625 19,356

Oleochemicals 65,518 46,821

TOP PALM MARKETS

April March

European Union 245,158 291,428

China 92,687 184,650

Pakistan 12,500 59,440

United States 16,695 24,370

India 236,095 234,929

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m per cent

April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1

December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9

November 1,681,059 +204,414 +13.8

October 1,476,645 -229,068 -13.4

September 1,705,713 +514,660 +43.2

August 1,191,053 -257,430 -17.8

July 1,448,483 -97,531 -6.3

June 1,546,014 +150,223 +10.8

May 1,395,791 -17,303 -1.2

April 1,413,094 +167,527 +13.4

