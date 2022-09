Malaysia's August palm oil exports rose 0.3 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Sep 1 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 0.3 per cent to 1,309,801 tonnes

from 1,306,393 tonnes shipped during July, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for August compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

August July

Crude palm oil 278,266 377,367

RBD palm oil 76,523 128,030

RBD palm olein 385,070 308,070

RBD palm stearin 128,063 92,310

Crude palm kernel oil 31,776 11,300

Processed palm kernel oil 34,102 39,000

Oleochemicals 47,525 62,634

TOP PALM MARKETS

August July

European Union 342,630 244,437

China 157,206 81,490

Pakistan 17,960 10,000

United States 26,420 36,000

India 210,965 270,095

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3

July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1

June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4

May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5

April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1

December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9

November 1,681,059 +204,414 +13.8

October 1,476,645 -229,068 -13.4

September 1,705,713 +514,660 +43.2

August 1,191,053 -257,430 -17.8

