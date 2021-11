KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's current account surplus narrowed to 11.6 billion ringgit (US$2.78 billion) in the third quarter from 14.4 billion ringgit in the second quarter, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 4.3 billion ringgit, compared with an inflow of 20 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.

(US$1 = 4.1665 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)