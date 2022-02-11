Logo
Malaysia's economy grows 3.6per cent in Q4, better than forecast
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks cross a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

11 Feb 2022 12:05PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 12:05PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding 3.6per cent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, as economic activity resumed following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Southeast Asia's third-largest economy to grow 3.3per cent in the October-December period, rebounding after shrinking 4.5per cent in the previous quarter.

Malaysia's full-year economic performance rose 3.1per cent in 2021, according to data from the Department of Statistics/Bank Negara Malaysia.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

