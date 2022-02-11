Malaysia's economy grows 3.6per cent in Q4, better than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding 3.6per cent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, as economic activity resumed following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Southeast Asia's third-largest economy to grow 3.3per cent in the October-December period, rebounding after shrinking 4.5per cent in the previous quarter.

Malaysia's full-year economic performance rose 3.1per cent in 2021, according to data from the Department of Statistics/Bank Negara Malaysia.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sam Holmes)