Malaysia's February  exports rise 16.8per cent, below forecast

March 18 : Malaysia's exports in February rose 16.8per cent from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed on Friday.​

February's exports were expected to rise 23.8per cent, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in February grew 18.4per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 25.6per cent rise, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in February was 19.8 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20.3 billion ringgit.