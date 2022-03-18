Logo
Malaysia's February  exports rise 16.8per cent, below forecast
FILE PHOTO: Malaysian ringgit bank notes of different denominations are seen in this file picture illustration August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

18 Mar 2022 12:03PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:03PM)
March 18 : Malaysia's exports in February rose 16.8per cent from a year earlier, below forecast,  government data showed on Friday.​

February's exports were expected to rise 23.8per cent, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in February  grew 18.4per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 25.6per cent rise, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus  in February  was 19.8 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20.3 billion ringgit.

Source: Reuters

