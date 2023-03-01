Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Business

Malaysia's February palm oil exports rose 1.7 pct -SGS
Malaysia's February palm oil exports rose 1.7 pct -SGS

FILE PHOTO: A man unloads the fresh fruit bunches from his car boot at a palm oil fruit collection centre for smallholders in Banting, Selangor, Malaysia, June 10, 2022. Picture taken June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

01 Mar 2023 02:26PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 02:26PM)
SINGAPORE, Mar 1 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February rose 1.7 per cent to 1,131,939 tonnes

from 1,113,292 tonnes shipped during January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for February compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

February January

Crude palm oil 248,875 254,308

RBD palm oil 87,580 112,601

RBD palm olein 284,206 321,710

RBD palm stearin 76,471 60,910

Crude palm kernel oil 10,850 14,300

Processed palm kernel oil 16,600 24,490

Oleochemicals 50,400 39,410

TOP PALM MARKETS

February January

European Union 260,485 287,022

China 86,600 26,800

Pakistan 0 29,290

United States 34,327 21,250

India 216,500 165,000

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

February 1,131,939 +18,647 +1.7

January 1,113,292 -399,176 -26.4

December 1,512,468 -7,092 -0.5

November 1,519,560 +41,847 +2.8

October 1,477,713 +77,568 +5.5

September 1,400,145 +90,344 +6.9

August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3

July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1

June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4

May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5

April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,

Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340,

Bureau email: areuters [at] gmail.com

Source: Reuters

