Malaysia's February palm oil exports rose 1.7 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Mar 1 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February rose 1.7 per cent to 1,131,939 tonnes
from 1,113,292 tonnes shipped during January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.
Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for February compared to a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
February January
Crude palm oil 248,875 254,308
RBD palm oil 87,580 112,601
RBD palm olein 284,206 321,710
RBD palm stearin 76,471 60,910
Crude palm kernel oil 10,850 14,300
Processed palm kernel oil 16,600 24,490
Oleochemicals 50,400 39,410
TOP PALM MARKETS
February January
European Union 260,485 287,022
China 86,600 26,800
Pakistan 0 29,290
United States 34,327 21,250
India 216,500 165,000
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
February 1,131,939 +18,647 +1.7
January 1,113,292 -399,176 -26.4
December 1,512,468 -7,092 -0.5
November 1,519,560 +41,847 +2.8
October 1,477,713 +77,568 +5.5
September 1,400,145 +90,344 +6.9
August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3
July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1
June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4
May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5
April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1
March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2
February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9
