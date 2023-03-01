Malaysia's February palm oil exports rose 1.7 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Mar 1 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February rose 1.7 per cent to 1,131,939 tonnes

from 1,113,292 tonnes shipped during January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for February compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

February January

Crude palm oil 248,875 254,308

RBD palm oil 87,580 112,601

RBD palm olein 284,206 321,710

RBD palm stearin 76,471 60,910

Crude palm kernel oil 10,850 14,300

Processed palm kernel oil 16,600 24,490

Oleochemicals 50,400 39,410

TOP PALM MARKETS

February January

European Union 260,485 287,022

China 86,600 26,800

Pakistan 0 29,290

United States 34,327 21,250

India 216,500 165,000

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

February 1,131,939 +18,647 +1.7

January 1,113,292 -399,176 -26.4

December 1,512,468 -7,092 -0.5

November 1,519,560 +41,847 +2.8

October 1,477,713 +77,568 +5.5

September 1,400,145 +90,344 +6.9

August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3

July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1

June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4

May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5

April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

