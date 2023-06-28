Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Felda to issue sukuk, revolving credit under debt restructuring plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Felda to issue sukuk, revolving credit under debt restructuring plan

Malaysia's Felda to issue sukuk, revolving credit under debt restructuring plan

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Felda is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

28 Jun 2023 10:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian government has agreed to restructure the debts of state palm oil plantation agency Felda through the issuance of sukuk and revolving credit, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, has signed an agreement involving a government guarantee to Felda on the restructuring plan aimed at restoring the agency's finances, the ministry said in a statement.

A large part of the restructuring plans will involve reducing Felda's debt principal of 7.9 billion ringgit ($1.69 billion) with financial institutions, it said.

The plan will help reduce Felda's costs against interest rates imposed and allow the agency to write off 80 per cent of loans to farmers amounting to 8.3 billion ringgit.

Felda was set up to help palm oil farmers who work for the agency. It has a stake in FGV Holdings Bhd, the world's largest crude palm oil producer.

($1 = 4.6670 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.