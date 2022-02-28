Logo
Malaysia's FGV Holdings fourth quarter profit jumps
Malaysia's FGV Holdings fourth quarter profit jumps

28 Feb 2022 06:28PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:28PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings reported more than a three-fold jump in its fourth quarter profit on Monday, as record high prices for the edible oil boosted margins for its products.

The world's largest crude palm oil producing company reported a net profit of 465 million ringgit ($110.82 million)for the 2021 October to December period, compared with 131 million ringgit in the same period the previous year.

FGV's quarterly revenue rose 54per cent to 6.18 billion ringgit.

"While uncertainties surrounding labour supply continue to persist, we expect the situation will recover in the third quarter this year," Nazrul Izam Mansor, FGV's Group Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

FGV's average realised crude palm oil price rose to 4,194 ringgit per metric tonne for the quarter, compared with 3,059 ringgit in the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 4.1960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

