KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's largest palm oil producer FGV Holdings on Friday posted 508 million ringgit (US$120.95 million) in pre-tax profit in the third quarter, nearly three-fold that of last year, on higher margins and prices of crude palm oil.

Third-quarter revenue rose from 5.31 billion ringgit, compared to 3.99 billion ringgit in 2020.

(US$1 = 4.2000 ringgit)

