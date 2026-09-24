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Malaysia's IHH's unit appeals dismissal of Daiichi Sankyo damages claim
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Malaysia's IHH's unit appeals dismissal of Daiichi Sankyo damages claim

Malaysia's IHH's unit appeals dismissal of Daiichi Sankyo damages claim

FILE PHOTO: A signage of IHH Healthcare at their corporate office in Singapore, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/ Yantoultra Ngui/File Photo

24 Sep 2026 06:58PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2026 07:00PM)
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Sept 24 : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare said on Thursday its subsidiary has appealed a Tokyo court's dismissal of its damages claim against Daiichi Sankyo over the unit's acquisition of a stake in India's Fortis Healthcare.

On September 10, the court dismissed the claims of Northern TK Venture (NTK), and ruled that IHH's unit shall bear the litigation costs. NTK had filed a petition in May 2025 seeking to revise damages from Daiichi Sankyo to up to 109.3 billion Indian rupees ($1.14 billion).

"NTK concluded that it warrants appellate review by a higher court, and has accordingly exercised its right of appeal," IHH added in its statement.

Both Fortis and Daiichi Sankyo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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IHH, one of ​the world's largest private healthcare groups, had bought a 31 per cent ​interest in Fortis through NTK, but later halted its open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent after the Japanese company filed a contempt ​plea against the founders of the Indian company.

The Malaysian firm also said on Thursday it plans to increase its stake in Fortis to 51 per cent over the next three to five years, and further integrate its Fortis and Gleneagles platforms.

($1 = 95.9550 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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