Malaysia's IJM Corp mulls listing of core construction business

July 20 : Malaysia's IJM Corp said on Monday it was exploring listing its construction division, months after a failed bid from larger rival Sunway to take over the conglomerate.

Here are some more details:

• IJM, one of Malaysia's leading conglomerates, said that as part of the process, it would engage with and also appoint "relevant parties" to help the firm with possible options.

• Earlier this year, local media reports showed that a possible listing of the construction unit could raise around 1.2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($293.40 million), unlocking up to 4 billion ringgit in equity value.

• IJM said no decision had been made yet, while adding that any listing plan would require further evaluation by the company.

• IJM's construction arm accounted for over 40 per cent of the group's 2025 revenue.

• Sunway's $2.7 billion bid for 43-year-old IJM lapsed earlier this year after failing to meet the acceptance condition.

($1 = 4.0900 ringgit)