Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Jan exports rise 1.6% y/y, below forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Jan exports rise 1.6% y/y, below forecast

Malaysia's Jan exports rise 1.6% y/y, below forecast

A general view of city skyline including Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

20 Feb 2023 12:13PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 12:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports rose 1.6 per cent from a year earlier in January, slower than expected, government data showed on Monday.

January's exports had been forecast to expand 7.4 per cent, according to 10 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in January grew 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts were expecting an annual increase of 10.1 per cent.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 18.16 billion ringgit ($4.10 billion) in January, narrowing from a revised surplus figure of 28.14 billion ringgit the previous month. 

($1 = 4.4300 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.