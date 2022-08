KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports in July rose 38 per cent from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Friday.​

July's exports had been expected to rise 36.5 per cent, according to 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in July grew 41.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared to analyst estimates of a 40.4 per cent expansion.

The country recorded a trade surplus of 15.49 billion ringgit ($3.46 billion) in July.

($1 = 4.4750 ringgit)