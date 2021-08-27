Malaysia's July exports rise 5per cent, below forecast

Aug 27 : Malaysia's exports in July rose 5per cent from a year earlier, but less than forecast, government data showed on Friday.​

July's exports was expected to rise 9.7per cent, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in July grew 24per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 19.4per cent rise, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in July narrowed to 13.7 billion ringgit from 22.2 billion ringgit surplus the previous month . Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20 billion ringgit.