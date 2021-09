KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said on Friday it had completed a placement of a 1.4per cent equity stake in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, raising gross proceeds of 664.5 million ringgit (US$160.24 million).

The share placement is part of Khazanah's on-going efforts to rebalance its portfolio and recycle its investments into new assets in Malaysia and globally, it said in a statement.

(US$1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)