Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Kimanis crude output falls on technical issues -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Kimanis crude output falls on technical issues -sources

Malaysia's Kimanis crude output falls on technical issues -sources

FILE PHOTO: An oil rig and taker are seen off the coast of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

11 May 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 07:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE :Output of Malaysia's key export crude grade Kimanis has dropped further this month after technical issues unexpectedly occurred at the two offshore oilfields that produce the oil, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Production at the Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai deepwater fields, off the coast of Sabah, had been expected to fall on a scheduled maintenance at the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT), which processes oil and gas produced from the region’s offshore fields.

However, just before the maintenance at terminal scheduled for mid-May, technical issues cropped up at both fields, forcing operator Shell to reduce output further, one of the sources said.

It was not immediately clear how much output was lost, but the source said some cargoes scheduled to load in May will likely have to be deferred.

Shell and Petronas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fields have a combined Kimanis crude output at 170,000 barrels per day at peak.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us