Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Kimanis oil exports to fall in May on field maintenance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Kimanis oil exports to fall in May on field maintenance

11 Mar 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 12:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude oil are set to fall to six cargoes in May, down two from April, due to maintenance at oilfields offshore Sabah, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Friday.

Shell, operator of the oilfields that produce Kimanis, declined to comment. Oilfields equity owner Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT), which processes oil and gas produced from the region’s offshore fields, will be shut in mid-May for brief maintenance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Following that, the Gumusut-Kakap field will have a maintenance in the second half of May, he said.

The maintenance could also reduce June supplies, he added.

Shell operates the two deepwater fields, Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai off the coast of Sabah, capable of producing 170,000 barrels per day of Kimanis crude at peak.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us