Malaysia's March exports rise 25.4%, above forecast

Malaysia's exports in March rose 25.4 per cent from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Monday (Apr 18).​

March's exports were expected to rise 12.5 per cent, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in March grew 29.9 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 15.7 per cent rise, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in March was 26.7 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.8 billion ringgit.