Malaysia's March exports rise 25.4%, above forecast
A trailer is seen near containers at a Westports container facility in Pulau Indah outside Kuala Lumpur, Oct 17, 2013. (File photo: Reuters/Samsul)

18 Apr 2022 12:04PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:21PM)
Malaysia's exports in March rose 25.4 per cent from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Monday (Apr 18).​

March's exports were expected to rise 12.5 per cent, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in March  grew 29.9 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 15.7 per cent rise, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus  in March was 26.7 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.8 billion ringgit.

Source: Reuters/ng

