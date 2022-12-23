Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast

Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline in Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

23 Dec 2022 01:09PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 01:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in November remained at a 4 per cent growth from a year ago, in line with expectations, according to government data on Friday.

A Reuters' poll of 17 economists had forecast a 3.9 per cent growth.

In October, the index had risen 4 per cent, according to the Statistics Department.

A 7.3 per cent rise in food prices remained the main contributor for the rise in inflation this month, chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

Inflation in the Southeast Asian nation has been largely contained by record government subsidies and price control measures this year.

Headline inflation has likely peaked at 4.5 per cent in the third quarter and is expected to moderate thereafter, but it will remain elevated, the central bank said last month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.