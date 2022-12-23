Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in November remained at a 4 per cent growth from a year ago, in line with expectations, according to government data on Friday.

A Reuters' poll of 17 economists had forecast a 3.9 per cent growth.

In October, the index had risen 4 per cent, according to the Statistics Department.

A 7.3 per cent rise in food prices remained the main contributor for the rise in inflation this month, chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

Inflation in the Southeast Asian nation has been largely contained by record government subsidies and price control measures this year.

Headline inflation has likely peaked at 4.5 per cent in the third quarter and is expected to moderate thereafter, but it will remain elevated, the central bank said last month.