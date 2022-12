Malaysia's November exports rise 15.6% on-year, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports rose by 15.6 per cent in November, above expectations, government data showed on Monday.

November's exports had been expected to grow 13.2 per cent, according to eight economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in November grew 15.6 per cent from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a 20.9 per cent increase.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 22.3 billion ringgit ($5.05 billion) in November.

($1 = 4.4150 ringgit)