Malaysia's November palm oil exports rose 2.8 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 : Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November rose 2.8 per cent to 1,519,560 tonnes

from 1,477,713 tonnes shipped during October, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for November compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

November October

Crude palm oil 428,570 284,579

RBD palm oil 94,072 73,295

RBD palm olein 421,573 469,712

RBD palm stearin 164,168 153,198

Crude palm kernel oil 19,900 21,400

Processed palm kernel oil 37,339 45,759

Oleochemicals 56,455 52,720

TOP PALM MARKETS

November October

European Union 332,660 334,405

China 263,785 343,472

Pakistan 29,000 35,500

United States 31,100 22,950

India 355,000 166,800

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

November 1,519,560 +41,847 +2.8

October 1,477,713 +77,568 +5.5

September 1,400,145 +90,344 +6.9

August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3

July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1

June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4

May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5

April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1

March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2

February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9

January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1

December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9

November 1,681,059 +204,414 +13.8

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,

Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340,

Bureau email: areuters [at] gmail.com