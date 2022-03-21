Malaysia's Pegaga field starts feeding gas into Petronas LNG complex

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Monday the Pegaga field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia, has started feeding gas into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu.

The Pegaga field in Block SK320 has facilities that can produce 550 million standard cubic feet per day of gas evacuated through a new subsea pipeline tied into an existing offshore gas pipeline network, the company said.

Block SK320 is operated by Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Limited (Mubadala Petroleum) with a 55per cent participating interest, with partners Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and Sarawak Shell Berhad, holding 25per cent and 20per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)