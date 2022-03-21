Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Pegaga field starts feeding gas into Petronas LNG complex
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Pegaga field starts feeding gas into Petronas LNG complex

Malaysia's Pegaga field starts feeding gas into Petronas LNG complex

Petronas logos are pictured at a fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

21 Mar 2022 09:14PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 09:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Monday the Pegaga field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia, has started feeding gas into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu.

The Pegaga field in Block SK320 has facilities that can produce 550 million standard cubic feet per day of gas evacuated through a new subsea pipeline tied into an existing offshore gas pipeline network, the company said.

Block SK320 is operated by Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Limited (Mubadala Petroleum) with a 55per cent participating interest, with partners Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and Sarawak Shell Berhad, holding 25per cent and 20per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us