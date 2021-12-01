Logo
Malaysia's Petronas awards two design contracts for Sabah LNG project
Petronas logos are pictured at a fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

01 Dec 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 01:20PM)
Malaysia's Petronas on Wednesday awarded two design contracts for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Sabah to SAIPEM Spa and a consortium of JGC Holding Corp and Samsung Heavy Industries.

The front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts are part of an international dual design competition for the nearshore project."The FEED design competition is expected to take place over the course of 10 months with the Final Investment Decision (FID) planned for end of 2022," the Malaysian state oil agency said in a press release.

Upon completion, the plant will increase Petronas' production from LNG facilities to 4.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 2.7 MTPA.

The LNG plant is expected to be ready for start-up by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

