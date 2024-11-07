Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Petronas lifts force majeure on gas supply from MLNG Dua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Petronas lifts force majeure on gas supply from MLNG Dua

Malaysia's Petronas lifts force majeure on gas supply from MLNG Dua

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 06:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) [IPO-PETO.KL] on Thursday said it has lifted the force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, starting Nov. 1.

The company declared a disruption at the Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline due to a gas leak caused by soil movement in October 2022.

Petronas said earlier that the pipeline leak had affected its delivery commitments to some of its contracted LNG buyers, and it was in discussions to "identify suitable mitigation efforts."

The energy firm said Thursday's move followed the commissioning of its gas fields, Jerun and Kasawari, earlier this year, both of which are situated in Sarawak.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement