Malaysia's Petronas lifts force majeure on gas supply from MLNG Dua

Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) [IPO-PETO.KL] on Thursday said it has lifted the force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, starting Nov. 1.

The company declared a disruption at the Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline due to a gas leak caused by soil movement in October 2022.

Petronas said earlier that the pipeline leak had affected its delivery commitments to some of its contracted LNG buyers, and it was in discussions to "identify suitable mitigation efforts."

The energy firm said Thursday's move followed the commissioning of its gas fields, Jerun and Kasawari, earlier this year, both of which are situated in Sarawak.